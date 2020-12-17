Fraser Health shuts down Surrey poultry processing plant amid COVID outbreak

Fraser Health says 30 employees at a food processing plant in Surrey have tested positive for COVID-19, declaring an outbreak. (Photo: Wingtat/Facebook)

30 employees have tested positive for the virus

Fraser Health has shut down a poultry processing plant after 30 employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

In a release Wednesday (Dec. 16), Fraser Health declared an outbreak at Wingtat Game Bird Packers Inc., located at 9752 186th St.

The health authority said mass testing has started for the rest of the staff, following the 30 positive cases.

“All employees at the facility have been screened, and case and contact management is ongoing. Those identified as cases and close contacts have been instructed to self-isolate.”

The release adds that according to Canadian Food Inspection Agency, “there is no evidence to suggest that food is a likely source or route of transmission for the virus.”

Fraser Health said that “at this time, there have been no reported cases of food or food packaging being associated with the transmission of COVID-19.”

The release added “no recall of chicken products distributed from (Wingtat Game Bird Packers Inc.) is required.”



