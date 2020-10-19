Fraser Health issues Overdose Alert for Surrey

Health authority reports spike of overdoses in the last 24 hours

Drug overdoses, resulting from cocaine contaminated with fentanyl, have spiked in the City of Surrey over the past 24 hours, Fraser Health has reported.

In an Overdose Alert issued Oct. 17, the health authority says there has been an increase in emergency room admissions for overdoses in the city.

Reports suggest that the overdoses have been connected to cocaine that is contaminated with an opioid, like fentanyl.

Fraser Health offers a number of suggestions for people who use substances, including to use less than they normally would; try using a small amount before taking a regular dose; do not use alone; carry naloxone; stagger use with friends so someone can respond if needed; call 911 when something isn’t right.