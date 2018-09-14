Fraser Health extends clinic hours for those needing measles vaccine

A handful of clinics and health facilities in the Lower Mainland are staying open late so anyone questioning their immunity to measles can be as soon as possible.
During the past month there have been four incidents of possible exposure to the virus – with the most recent at last weekend’s Skookum music festival. The infected person visited several other public spots in Vancouver, including a block party and riding the SkyTrain and a bus.
“After today, the vaccine will no longer be effective in protecting you from the festival exposure,” said Ingrid Tyler, Fraser Health’s medical health officer, in a news release Friday.
The following locations will remain open until 7 p.m. Friday:
- Abbotsford – #104 – 34194 Marshall Road
- Burnaby – #300 – 4946 Canada Way
- Guildford – #100 – 10233 – 153 Street
- Maple Ridge – #400 – 22470 Dewdney Trunk Road
- Tri-Cities – #200 – 205 Newport Drive
- White Rock – 15476 Vine Avenue
If you are unable to receive the vaccine by the end of day today, Fraser Health is urging vigilance about receiving immediate care if symptoms such as a cough and fever develop, and contact a health care provider.
Last week, a possible exposure impacted numerous locations from the same individual – including Maple Ridge secondary school. Dozens of teachers and students are not able to return to school until Sept. 26.
With files from The Canadian Press
