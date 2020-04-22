Pixabay image

Fraser Health declares virus outbreaks ‘over’ at Elim, Amica, Evergreen Heights, Delta View

But a staff member at Guildford Seniors Village is in isolation at home, diagnosed with COVID-19

The Fraser Health Authority on Wednesday declared COVID-19 outbreaks “over” at five local long-term care, assisted living and independent living facilities.

Dr. Martin Lavoie, Fraser Health’s chief medical health officer, said these include Elim Village in Fleetwood, Evergreen Heights and Amica in White Rock, Delta View Care Centre in Delta, and Shaughnessy Care Centre in Port Coquitlam.

“There are no longer any COVID-19 cases at these sites,” he said.

But Lavoie said a staff member at Guildford Seniors Village is in isolation at home after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

Lavoie said a “SWAT” team was sent there to “put in place a number of enhanced control members immediately.” Guildford Seniors Village is owned by Retirement Concepts.

Asked to what extent the “outbreak” was at Elim, which is a large seniors’ complex, Lavoie told the Now-Leader it was limited to one staff member.

“For Elim, we had one health worker who could have potentially exposed people there – other staff and residents – and that was a while ago,” Lavoie said. “Of course at the time we immediately removed that staff person from the facility and then we followed them up until they’re clear to come back to work. There was no spread after this, which is good news. We acted quickly and very aggressively, and so that’s the situation for Elim Village.”

The Elim Village retirement facility is owned by Elim Christian Care Society and offers long-term care, assisted living and independent living. It has 250 independent living units consisting of 36 duplexes and 214 apartments among five apartment buildings and as for assisted living, 109 one and two-bedroom apartments. Between the Harrison and Harrison West, which offer “full care,” there are 193 private rooms.

