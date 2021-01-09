Fraser Health declares COVID-19 outbreaks at two Surrey long-term care homes

Fraser Health has declared COVID-19 outbreaks at two Surrey long-term care facilities.

In an information bulletin Saturday (Jan. 9), Fraser Health announced outbreaks at Suncreek Village and Guildford Seniors Village.

At Suncreek Village, one resident and one staff member have tested positive for the virus. It is a long-term care facility owned and operated by Suncreek Developments.

At Guildford Seniors Village, two staff members have tested positive for COVID-19. It is a long-term care facility owned and operated by Retirement Concepts.

Fraser Health says it is working with each site to “support the implementation of enhanced control measures.”

Contact tracing is also underway.



