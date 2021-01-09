Guildford Seniors Village, located in Surrey. (Image: Google Maps)

Guildford Seniors Village, located in Surrey. (Image: Google Maps)

Pandemic

Fraser Health declares COVID-19 outbreaks at two Surrey long-term care homes

Outbreaks at Suncreek Village and Guildford Seniors Village

Fraser Health has declared COVID-19 outbreaks at two Surrey long-term care facilities.

In an information bulletin Saturday (Jan. 9), Fraser Health announced outbreaks at Suncreek Village and Guildford Seniors Village.

At Suncreek Village, one resident and one staff member have tested positive for the virus. It is a long-term care facility owned and operated by Suncreek Developments.

At Guildford Seniors Village, two staff members have tested positive for COVID-19. It is a long-term care facility owned and operated by Retirement Concepts.

MAP: COVID-19 outbreaks in Surrey, White Rock, Delta care homes, Jan. 9, 2020

LTC – COVID
Infogram

Fraser Health says it is working with each site to “support the implementation of enhanced control measures.”

Contact tracing is also underway.


lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Fraser Valley pump track, longest in North America, nears completion
Next story
Business owner under siege for reporting Langley church pleased pastor has spoken out

Just Posted

The Ministry of Health announced Jan. 7, 2021 that it would begin releasing weekly updates on COVID-19 outbreaks in long-term case, assisted living and independent living facilities. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)
MAP: COVID-19 outbreaks in Surrey, White Rock, Delta care homes

Interactive map shows active, archived outbreaks at local facilities

Guildford Seniors Village, located in Surrey. (Image: Google Maps)
Fraser Health declares COVID-19 outbreaks at two Surrey long-term care homes

Outbreaks at Suncreek Village and Guildford Seniors Village

A vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at the Louisa Jordan Hospital in Glasgow, Scotland, Tuesday Dec. 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-POOL, Jeff J Mitchell
Social gathering, events to remain banned in B.C. as daily COVID-19 cases stay high

Extension comes as B.C. sees 761 new infections, eight additional deaths due to the novel coronavirus

Officials say wet weather has delayed completion of stabilization work on Marine Drive’s hump by two weeks, with the scheduled finish now anticipated for the end of January, followed by repairs to the sidewalks and road repaving in March. (City of White Rock photo)
White Rock ‘hump’ stabilization work delayed by extreme wet weather

City says three-month project that got underway Oct. 5 set back by two weeks

Dancers perform during a recent Malanka (Ukrainian new year) celebration in Abbotsford. (Black Press Media file photo)
Malanka celebration in Surrey pivots as virtual fundraiser for Ukrainian church

Tickets are $30 for event on Jan. 16

Crews move a 110-year-old heritage house along a road in Chilliwack on Aug. 7, 2020 to relocate it. Monday, Jan. 11 is Heritage Treasures Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Jan. 10 to 16

Heritage Treasures Day, Dress Up Your Pet Day and Religious Freedom Day are all coming up this week

Boutique owner Dena Fyfe filed multiple complaints about maskless gathering at the Riverside Calvary Church, which leases space in the same complex where her business is located. (special to Langley Advance Times)
Business owner under siege for reporting Langley church pleased pastor has spoken out

However, message that church doesn’t condone online harassment hasn’t stopped it, Dena Fyfe says

City of Chilliwack councillors and mayor stand at the freshly paved pump track which is scheduled to be open in the spring of 2021. (Facebook/ Chris Kloot)
Fraser Valley pump track, longest in North America, nears completion

Few items still need to be completed on Chilliwack pump track before scheduled spring 2021 opening

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Seedy Saturday is an opportunity for communities across Canada to learn about seeds and to exchange their seeds with other people. (Paul Henderson - Black Press)
Seedy Saturday to hold province-wide gardening conference

The conference brings together seed enthusiasts from communities across B.C.

A tiny home was stolen from a property in the Fraser Canyon as thieves made away with just about everything on the property in a brazen Christmas Day theft. (Submitted photo)
Tiny home plucked off B.C. property in brazen theft over Christmas

Midsummer (A69) with her days-old baby Ne’nakw, entering the Broughton Archipelago via Fife Sound. (Jared Towers photo)
First orca baby of the year in B.C. named Ne’nakw

Mom and baby looked healthy when spotted this week off northern Vancouver Island

Tabor Home in Abbotsford. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)
COVID-19 outbreak declared over at Tabor Home in Abbotsford

Long-term care facility had 156 cases and 26 deaths since Nov. 4

A person wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 walks past a directional arrow painted on the road, in Vancouver, on Sunday, December 27, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Legal group fights B.C. government’s COVID-19 rules on protests and places of worship

The Calgary-based organization says it represents over a dozen individuals and faith communities

Most Read