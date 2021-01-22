Fraser Health declares COVID-19 outbreak over at Surrey’s Fleetwood Villa

Outbreak was first declared on Dec. 18, 2020

Fraser Health says the COVID-19 outbreak is over at a Surrey assisted-living facility.

The health authority declared the outbreak over at Fleetwood Villa in an information bulletin Friday (Jan. 22).

In the Ministry of Health’s Jan. 20 weekly report on COVID-19 outbreaks in B.C. long-term care, assisted-living and independent living facilities, it said the Fleetwood Villa outbreak was declared Dec. 18, 2020.

In that report, it states there were five cases at the facility, with two among residents and patients and three among staff. There were no deaths associated with the outbreak.

