Fraser Health declares COVID-19 outbreak over at Surrey assisted-living facility

Fraser Health has declared the COVID-19 outbreak over at The Emerald at Elim Village in Fleetwood.
In an information bulletin Friday (Nov. 12), it says there are no more cases at the assisted-living facility.
The Ministry of Health’s Nov. 3 weekly COVID-19 long-term care, assisted living and independent living outbreak report says the outbreak was first declared on Oct. 18.
As of Nov. 2 at 10 a.m., there had been 14 cases, with one death. All cases, and the death, were among residents.
