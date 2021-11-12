Photo: elimvillage.com

Fraser Health declares COVID-19 outbreak over at Surrey assisted-living facility

Outbreak was first declared Oct. 18

Fraser Health has declared the COVID-19 outbreak over at The Emerald at Elim Village in Fleetwood.

In an information bulletin Friday (Nov. 12), it says there are no more cases at the assisted-living facility.

READ ALSO: COVID-19 outbreak at Surrey assisted-living facility triggers self-isolation of residents, Oct. 19, 2021

The Ministry of Health’s Nov. 3 weekly COVID-19 long-term care, assisted living and independent living outbreak report says the outbreak was first declared on Oct. 18.

As of Nov. 2 at 10 a.m., there had been 14 cases, with one death. All cases, and the death, were among residents.


CoronavirusFraser Health

