Fraser Health declares COVID-19 outbreak at Surrey long-term care facility

Meantime, outbreak is over at Fleetwood Villa

Fraser Health has declared an outbreak at Fleetwood Place, according to an information bulletin Tuesday (March 9). (Photo: fraserhealth.ca).

Fraser Health has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Fleetwood Place.

In an information bulletin Tuesday (March 9), the health authority said one resident and one staff member have tested positive for the virus and are now isolating.

Fleetwood Place is a contracted long-term care facility that is privately owned and operated, Fraser Health says.

Meantime, the health authority says the outbreak at Fleetwood Villa is now over.

According to the BC Centre for Disease Control’s March 4 report on outbreaks at long-term care, assisted and independent living, the outbreak at Fleetwood Villa was first declared March 17.

There were four cases at the assisted-living facility, with three among residents and one staff member infected.

