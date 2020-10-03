Fraser Health closes Delta distribution centre following COVID-19 outbreak

To date, 23 employees at Valhalla Distribution/MSJ Distribution have tested positive for COVID-19

Fraser Health Authority closed Valhalla Distribution/MSJ Distribution in Delta on Oct. 3, 2020 after 23 employees at the facility tested positive for COVID-19. (Google Maps screenshot)

Fraser Health Authority has closed a distribution centre in Delta following an outbreak of COVID-19 among staff working at the facility.

According to a release issued Saturday morning (Oct. 3), 23 employees at Valhalla Distribution/MSJ Distribution, located at 7848 Hoskins St. in the Tilbury area of Delta, have tested positive for COVID-19.

Fraser Health Public Health first became aware of a potential outbreak after receiving a positive lab test on Sept. 20 from an employee of the distribution centre.

The health authority is currently screening employees at the facility, and case and contact management is ongoing. Those identified as cases and close contacts have been instructed to self-isolate.

The site has been inspected by Fraser Health and the health authority is working with the facility to strengthen their COVID-19 mitigation strategies.

