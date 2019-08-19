Four Surrey youth are facing charges in connection with an incident in White Rock early Sunday. (File photo)

Four youth arrested after ‘showing up to fight’ in White Rock

Surrey teens released on promises to appear in court

Four Surrey youth – three from South Surrey and one from Newton – are facing charges of uttering threats and possessing weapons, following an “unnerving” early-morning incident outside a White Rock home Sunday.

Const. Chantal Sears said police were alerted to a “large group of males” in the 13600-block of Malabar Avenue at approximately 5:30 a.m. on Aug. 18.

“Four males showed up wanting to fight someone,” Sears said of reports, which also noted one of the youth was carrying a stick.

Police were called by neighbours as well as the victim, she said.

Other weapons found included bear spray.

No injuries were reported – the apparent target stayed behind locked doors, Sears said – but Sears said the incident is unsettling nonetheless.

“It’s unnerving to think that youth are out at that time of the day wanting to cause harm,” she said.

The arrested youth – three aged 15 years old, and one 16-year-old – were released to their guardians on promises to appear in court at a later date, Sears said.

