Surrey City Hall. (File photo)

Four high-rises, four mid-rises get late-night council nod for Surrey city centre

The applications received third-reading approval at 2 a.m.

Surrey council gave the nod to four high-rises and four mid-rise buildings for Whalley early Tuesday morning during a marathon 12-hour-long digital meeting.

Guildford 104 Avenue Holdings Ltd. successfully sought rezoning to Comprehensive Development Zone from Downtown Commercial Zone to develop two six-storey apartment buildings with 288 dwellings and underground parking, in the 14500-block of 104th Avenue.

READ ALSO: Council approves another high-rise for Surrey's downtown

An application from 105 University View Homes Ltd. featuring two high-rise residential towers, a 12-storey mid-rise and a ground-level child care facility in the city centre also won third-reading approval.

S0 did an application from Weststone King George Developments Ltd., to permit phased development of three buildings in the 9500-block of King George Boulevard featuring a 37-storey mixed-use tower, a 30 storey high-rise residential tower and a 12-storey mid-rise residential tower.


