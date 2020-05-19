Four arrested after report of shot fired in Bridgeview

The Surrey RCMP were called to the 12900-block of 111th Avenue at about 3:30 p.m. Monday

Surrey Mounties are continuing their investigation into Surrey’s 11th “shots fired” case of the year, at a residence in Bridgeview on Monday afternoon.

The RCMP were called to the 12900-block of 111th Avenue at about 3:30 p.m., responding to reports of a gunshot, and arrested four people but charges have not been laid.

Corporal Elenore Sturko said no one was hit by a bullet but one person was taken to hospital with an arm injury, “believed to have been sustained during an altercation inside the residence.”

“All I know is it’s people who were known to each other, and they were having a dispute,” she said.

She said the residence is “known to police” but it’s not believed there is any “ongoing threat to public safety” resulting from Monday’s incident.

“Police will be in the area canvassing the neighbourhood for witnesses and surveillance videos,” Sturko said.

Police ask anyone with information to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.



