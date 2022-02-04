Former Surrey lawyer disbarred

Law Society of B.C. tribunal found former lawyer Aaron Murray Lessing ‘ungovernable’ and ordered his disbarment ‘effective immediately’

A former Surrey family lawyer has been disbarred.

A Law Society of British Columbia tribunal found former lawyer Aaron Murray Lessing to be “ungovernable” and on Feb. 3 ordered that he be disbarred “effective immediately.”

A press release issued by the law society states the panel found Lessing committed professional misconduct “by failing to provide full and substantive responses during investigations into five separate complaints against him.

“The panel concluded that Lessing’s persistent and long-standing failure to respond compromised the Law Society’s ability to conduct its investigations into complaints brought forward by the public, which undermines public confidence in the disciplinary process and the legal profession.

“In ordering the disbarment,” the press release continues, “the panel considered Lessing’s escalating pattern of misconduct as evidenced by his extensive professional conduct record, which includes multiple violations of the Law Society’s rules and code of conduct, five administrative suspensions, a practice standards practice review and two prior citations.”

Lessing was also ordered to pay $3,500 in costs within six months.

Lessing is reportedly working as a car salesman in Fort St. John. The Now-Leader has reached out to him for comment.

Aaron Murray Lessing. (Facebook image)



