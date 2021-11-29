Former South Surrey Scouts leader sentenced in child pornography case

Edward Johannas Vandeyck plead guilty to one count of possession of child pornography last August

A South Surrey man, who spent more than 25 years as a volunteer for Scouts Canada, has received a two-year conditional sentence after pleading guilty to possession of child pornography.

Edward Johannas Vandeyck offered his plea in Surrey Provincial Court on Aug. 12. He was given a conditional sentence of two years less one day on Nov. 17. He was also prohibited from activities that may result with him in contact with youth under the age of 16 and his name was added to the National Sex Offender Registry for 10 years.

On Feb. 28, 2020, Vandeyck was charged with one count of possession of child pornography, one count of accessing child pornography, and two counts of importing/distributing child pornography.

Three of the charges were stayed.

Vandeyck, who was 57 at the time the charges were announced, was the subject of a Surrey RCMP’s Internet Child Exploitation Unit investigation that launched on Sept. 26, 2019.

Police executed a search warrant on his South Surrey residence in Dec. 5 of that year.

The news release announcing his charges noted that Vandeyck had been in a position of trust and had direct contact with children in the community as a result of his affiliation with Scouts Canada.

According to Vandeyck’s Linkedin page, which since appears to have been deleted, he worked as a volunteer with Scouts Canada from 1992 to 2018. His work history said he joined as a Scouts leader for his two children.



