(Facebook/Denise Bukowski)

Former bank robber, author Stephen Reid has died

The notorious member of the StopWatch Gang passed away this week

Stephen Reid, the notorious Canadian bank robber and member of the ‘Stopwatch Gang’ has died, according to his literary agent.

Denise Bukowski confirmed the news on Facebook saying, “We have lost him. Condolences to Susan Musgrave and her family. RIP Stephen Reid.”

The former criminal turned author spent many years in Canadian prison for his roles in the thefts. He was believed to have taken part in nearly 100 bank robberies across Canada and the United States. The FBI began calling his group the StopWatch Gang due to their precise timing during the robberies.

Later on Reid began writing while serving a 21-year prison sentence. In 2013 he won the Victoria book prize for ‘A Crowbar in the Buddhist Garden’, a collection of essays about growing old in prison.

He has also written the novel Jackrabbit Parole, taught creative writing, worked as a youth counsellor, and served on boards such as the John Howard Society, Prison Arts Foundation, PEN Canada, Spirit of the People, and the Journal of Prisoners on Prisons.

He was married to writer Susan Musgrave and passed away while living on Haida Gwaii.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Clayton hub to meet high energy standards, provide half of required parking
Next story
Missing B.C. men were on dream voyage from Panama

Just Posted

Clayton hub to meet high energy standards, provide half of required parking

Centre will be largest Canadian ‘Passivhaus’ building, but will halve parking requirements

Brass propeller nicked from White Rock home

Reward offered for safe return of weighty ‘family keepsake’

A new ‘weapon’ for UFV Cascades as former Tamanawis basketball standout signs

North Deltan Sukhjot Bains excited to play in Abbotsford with older brother and two old buddies

Cloverdale Legion will crush cars with a tank at open house

Soviet-era tank, vintage biplane and more at upcoming open house

Naming contest underway for White Rock’s all-abilities playground

Online contest runs until July 3; playground set for late July opening

B.C. man charged after possessing fawn

B.C. Conservation Officer Service says leave newborn deer alone

VIDEO: Condo case ruling shows consumer law needs changing, buyers say

High court upholds decision requiring people with original purchase agreements to pay more

Former bank robber, author Stephen Reid has died

The notorious member of the StopWatch Gang passed away this week

Premier congratulates MLA on run for Nanaimo mayor

John Horgan’s remarks a bit premature, Krog’s announcement is tonight

Missing B.C. men were on dream voyage from Panama

Last seen on Vancouver Island, wife of one man says it’s now a ‘heartbreaking’ disappearance

New program extends disaster relief for B.C. residents

Premier John Horgan announces transition fund in Grand Forks

Former B.C. mill town eyed by province for new high-tech data hub

Canal Flats mill to be transformed into tech centre

Young woman latest target of ‘virtual kidnapping’ in Vancouver: police

Police say a woman in her 20s received a call from someone pretending to be with Chinese police

A call for better truck driver training after overpass crashes

Trucking association president says some schools aren’t fully training drivers

Most Read