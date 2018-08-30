Lt. Ron Clancy onboard an Orca-class vessel in Patricia Bay. HMCS York Twitter photo

Former B.C. naval officer charged with sexual assault

Lt. Ronald Clancy faces two counts of sexual assault in connection to alleged summer 2017 incidents

A former member of the Naval Fleet School at CFB Esquimalt has been charged with sexual assault in connection to incidents alleged to have taken place in the summer of 2017.

Navy Lieutenant Ronald Clancy, currently a reserve force member of HMCS York, a naval reserve division in Toronto, faces two counts of sexual assault, one count of behaving in a disgraceful manner and one count of conduct to the prejudice of good order and discipline.

The charges relate to incidents involving another member of the Canadian Armed Forces while at Naval Fleet School in Esquimalt during the summer of 2017.

Lt. Clancy is charged with two counts of sexual assault under the Criminal Code and two counts of misconduct under the National Defence Act.

RELATED: Victoria plaintiffs part of national lawsuit against Canadian Armed Forces

In a statement, Lieutenant-Colonel Kevin Cadman, commanding officer, Canadian Forces National Investigation Service, said the Canadian Forces Military Police “seek to investigate and where appropriate lay charges based on factual evidence regardless of location in Canada or abroad.”

“All members of the Canadian Armed Forces – whether they are part of the Reserve Force or Regular Force – should expect to serve in a respectful and professional environment safe from harmful and inappropriate sexual behaviour,” Lt.-Col. Cadman said.

The matter is now proceeding in accordance with the military justice system for possible court martial at a date and location still to be determined. The subject of charges is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

@kristyn_anthony

kristyn.anthony@vicnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Nearly forgotten B.C. prison cemetery restored
Next story
Brenda Locke, Mandeep Nagra join McCallum’s Safe Surrey Coalition

Just Posted

South Surrey park attack ‘could’ve been so much worse’

Parent of assault victim renews calls for increased lighting, security in Bakerview Park

Success story for families fighting for autism help

School district backs ‘safety issue’ in South Surrey parent’s appeal for full-time support

Equitas lawsuit appeal denied by Supreme Court

Decision rejects argument of ‘duty of care’ for disabled veterans

Brenda Locke, Mandeep Nagra join McCallum’s Safe Surrey Coalition

Locke says political experience will serve her well, while Nagra brings business background to table

Former Surrey RCMP officer pleads guilty to breach of trust after Creep Catcher sting

Dario Devic has been discharged from the RCMP after a Creep Catchers sting outside Surrey’s Central City Mall in 2016

VIDEO: B.C. First Nations hail court’s quash of Kinder Morgan pipeline approval

The court ruled Ottawa failed to meaningfully consult with Indigenous peoples

Worst may almost be over for 2018 B.C. wildfire season

BC Wildfire Service officials say cool, wet weather is ahead, though not for everywhere

Two kids injured in separate cougar attacks in B.C.

The latest round-up from the BC Conservation Officer Service

Police investigate gunshots at Toronto mall

Officers are looking for multiple suspects, including two men in their 20s

4th person arrested in shooting of Manitoba Mountie

The 42-year-old injured corporal is in stable but serious condition in hospital

Small town firefighters rise above stress at grisly scene

“We were not informed there was a body there. We were informed there was a grass fire.”

NAFTA’s sticking points: Key hurdles to clear for a deal

There are six major hurdles that Canada and the USA must agree on to make this work

UPDATE: Coquihalla open to single lane between Hope and Merritt after crash

DriveBC says drivers should expect heavy delays

Telegraph Creek wildfire downgraded

Efforts now focused on recovery and access to community

Most Read