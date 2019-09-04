(File photo)

Former B.C. Mountie charged with seven counts of breach of trust

BC Prosecution Service announced the charges have been approved

A former Kelowna Mountie has been charged with misconduct in connection to incidents involving seven different people.

Charges against Brian Mathew Burkett were filed Wednesday by the BC Prosecution Service.

He is accused of seven misconduct charges alleged to have occurred between October 2015 and August 2016 in or near Kelowna in connection to his duties as an officer.

The charges were approved by a senior Crown counsel who had no prior or current connection with the officer, according to the prosecution service, and the alleged incidents were not investigated by B.C.’s police watchdog.

A publication ban has been placed on the victims’ names.

Burkett’s next court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 23.

READ MORE: Man allegedly sets fire to South Okanagan RCMP detachment

READ MORE: Kelowna homeless claim they are assaulted ‘regularly’ by police

David Venn
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at david.venn@kelownacapnews.com
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter

Previous story
New viruses discovered in endangered wild Pacific salmon populations in B.C.

Just Posted

Man shot in Fraser Heights a risk to public safety, Surrey RCMP say

Police warn public to stay away from Thomas Gabriel Saul; shooting believed to be connected to drug trafficking

RCMP catch dozens of speeders on first day of school in Surrey/White Rock

White Rock RCMP ticketed 28 people for speeding, while Surrey ticketed a dozen motorists

Cloverdale’s Salish Secondary welcomes first graduating class

No solution in the works to transit, traffic woes

Discover how Surrey’s heritage heart has changed over 100 years at upcoming talk

Upcoming talk reveals the changes that Cloverdale’s Heritage Campus have undergone

How Surrey’s Glen Foll became a hockey legend in Australia

‘I got to play in a lot of places you wouldn’t expect to have hockey’

VIDEO: Hurricane Dorian headed to the Maritimes, Quebec

Canadian Hurricane Centre says storm expected this weekend as Category 1 or strong tropical storm

Lower Mainland nursery’s plan to house 70 temporary workers hailed as a ‘template’ for other farms

Council lauds farm’s proposal to build new housing for temporary foreign workers

Surviving a crash: how a few millimetres made all the difference for B.C. woman

Semi trailer ‘pinned’ Sarah Champoux inside her truck cab

Kelowna company apologizes for vulgar sign after vandalism

The questionable sign was only up for a brief period of time, according to Mission Group

If you think the Lower Mainland experienced a cooler-than-normal summer, you’re W-R-O-N-G

As summers go, 2019 seemed cool. But it was anything but according to Environment Canada

Tiësto, Major Lazer to headline Vancouver’s big CONTACT music fest this winter

‘Canada’s largest indoor music festival’ at BC Place in December

B.C. rent increases to be held to 2.6% for next year

Second year for annual increases to be held to inflation rate

‘Significant progress’ as 30,000 fish move through Fraser River at landslide site

While chinook numbers are dropping now, they’re expecting a million pink salmon to head upriver

B.C. man in hospital after baseball thrown at windshield while driving

Man was driving home from Vernon when glass shattered into his eye

Most Read