Former masseur Reinhard “Bud” Loewen of Abbotsford has now been charged with 24 counts of sexual assault. (Facebook photo)

Former Abbotsford masseur now faces 24 sexual assault charges

Reinhard ‘Bud’ Loewen formerly operated Bud’s Massage Therapy

A former Abbotsford masseur now faces 24 charges of sexual assault, according to court records.

Reinhard “Bud” Loewen was initially charged with three counts of sexual assault, but 18 more charges were added when he appeared in Abbotsford provincial court in May, bringing the total to 21.

Another three sexual assault charges were added in court on July 19.

The Abbotsford Police Department (APD) issued a press release on Dec. 10, 2020, saying that Loewen, 56, had been arrested and released after it was alleged that he had sexually assaulted three women while providing massage treatments.

Loewen was then charged in March with three counts of sexual assault.

He formerly operated Bud’s Massage Therapy, located in the 35400 block of Munroe Avenue in Abbotsford.

According to an online listing from three years ago, Loewen was certified through “Brandon Raynor’s School of Natural Therapies.”

No further details have been released about the alleged assaults, including the number of complainants related to the 24 charges.

Loewen’s next court date is Aug. 16 to set a date for his next appearance.

