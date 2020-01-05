Peninsula Homeless to Housing task force. (Aaron Hinks photo)

Focused discussion on needs of South Surrey/White Rock’s homeless planned

‘Community Consultation’ set for Jan. 21

Concern for what happens to those who access White Rock’s extreme-weather shelter after they leave its warmth on a cold winter morning has prompted plans for a “community consultation.”

The two-hour event – facilitated by Sources’ director of women, seniors and community services Denise Darrell, and Dierdre Goudriaan of Work Play Consulting – is set for 1-3 p.m. Jan. 21 at Peace Portal Alliance Church.

In a news release issued Thursday morning, officials with the Peninsula Homeless to Housing task force invites organizations, faith communities and individuals active with support and services to people who are homeless or on the verge of being homeless to discuss their ongoing needs, what can be done about them and next steps.

The event was inspired in part by the November presentation of guest speaker Dena Kae Beno, who shared Abbotsford’s journey to provide a community hub that “became a place of warmth and safety” for that city’s homeless, as well as a “significant personal place of connection to services through familiar and professional caregivers,” the release states.

READ MORE: Co-ordinated homelessness strategy would be ‘dream come true’ for Surrey/White Rock

The consultation is being organized by extreme-weather shelter volunteer co-ordinator Joan McMurtry and Sources White Rock/South Surrey Food Bank manager Jaye Murray.

To register, visit https://signup.com/go/iygZotV

For more information, email jkmcm@telus.net or jmurray@sourcesbc.ca

