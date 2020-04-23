Flipped semi blocks traffic in Surrey

A flipped semi truck on Scott Road in Surrey. (Photo: Belle Moore/Facebook)

A flipped semi truck has been blocking a portion of Scott Road for part of the afternoon Thursday (April 23).

Surrey RCMP Corporal Elenore Sturko said it was a single, commercial vehicle crash that happened around 12:22 p.m.

The incident happened on Scott Road, near the Scott Road SkyTrain Station.

According to Surrey Traffic, northbound traffic on Scott Road, between 110th Avenue and King George Boulevard, was blocked.

The driver, Sturko said, has “non-life-threatening” injuries.

A tow truck has been on the scene since about 1:30 p.m., but as of 3:30 p.m., traffic was still blocked.

ALERT: Collision on Scott Road south of King George BLVD. Northbound through traffic on Scott Road between 110 Ave & KGBLVD is blocked. Please take 110 Ave eastbound to get to KGBLVD/Pattullo Bridge.#SurreyBC ^jas — Surrey Traffic (@SurreyTraffic) April 23, 2020