A flipped semi truck on Scott Road in Surrey. (Photo: Belle Moore/Facebook)

Flipped semi blocks traffic in Surrey

‘Non-life-threatening’ injuries, say Surrey RCMP

A flipped semi truck has been blocking a portion of Scott Road for part of the afternoon Thursday (April 23).

Surrey RCMP Corporal Elenore Sturko said it was a single, commercial vehicle crash that happened around 12:22 p.m.

The incident happened on Scott Road, near the Scott Road SkyTrain Station.

According to Surrey Traffic, northbound traffic on Scott Road, between 110th Avenue and King George Boulevard, was blocked.

The driver, Sturko said, has “non-life-threatening” injuries.

A tow truck has been on the scene since about 1:30 p.m., but as of 3:30 p.m., traffic was still blocked.

