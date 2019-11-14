19-year-old Bhavkiran (Kiran) Dhesi died in August 2017. Her body was found in a torched SUV in South Surrey. (File photo)

Five accused in South Surrey torched-SUV killing ordered back to court in January

Bhavkiran Dhesi died in August 2017; five members of the same family are charged in connection with her death

The five people accused in the August 2017 death of Surrey teen Bhavkiran Dhesi made brief appearances in Surrey Provincial Court Wednesday morning – though not in person.

All five – Harjot Singh Deo, Inderdeep Kaur Deo, Manjit Kaur Deo, Gurvinder Singh Deo and Talwinder Khun Khun – were represented by counsel for the proceedings, which took place in Court 104. The matter was adjourned until Jan. 20, 2020.

In requesting the adjournment, Crown Mike Fortino cited ongoing disclosure.

There is a publication ban on any evidence that has been presented. Charges against the accused range from second-degree murder to interference with a dead body. All five have been released on bail, following proceedings in B.C. Supreme Court; Harjot Deo was the most recent to be granted release.

READ MORE: Man charged in Surrey’s torched-SUV murder case gets bail hearing

He was arrested in May at Vancouver Airport in connection with Dhesi’s death. The 19-year-old’s body was found in a torched SUV in South Surrey in the early morning hours of Aug. 2, 2017.

Police have said Dhesi and Deo had been in a romantic relationship, and that Dhesi had “recently recovered from a kidney transplant.”

The four other accused are Harjot Deo’s mother, sister, brother and cousin.

