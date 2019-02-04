Image posted to surrey.ca on a page detailing fitness and wellness programs in the city.

Fitness instructors, trainers in Surrey join union representing city workers

CUPE 402 gains 206 new members following Jan. 25 vote

Fitness instructors, trainers and others employed by the City of Surrey have joined the union representing city workers.

CUPE 402 gained 206 new members through a Labour Relations Board vote held on Jan. 25.

The new members work for the City of Surrey as group fitness instructors (including aquafit), personal trainers, and wellness instructors (including meditation, pilates and yoga).

“We are so pleased to welcome these workers to our local,” said CUPE 402 president Jeannie Kilby said in a release posted to the union’s website.

“Their work helps residents from all walks of life maintain and improve their health – benefiting the whole community.”

The work of fitness professionals is “highly certified, and instructors must be registered with their professional associations,” the post says. “They help seniors stay in their homes longer, provide social connection for people who may not have a large circle of friends, and help people with injuries heal safely.”

CUPE 402 represents more than 3,500 part- and full-time members including workers at the City of White Rock (CUPE 402-01), Surrey Public Library (CUPE 402-02), and Cloverdale Rodeo (CUPE Local 402-03).

• RELATED STORIES:

General Motors disputes UNIFOR’s Super Bowl ad

B.C. nurses approve collective agreement with pay increase, workload changes

Union issues 72-hour strike notice to Vancouver Art Gallery

Previous story
City of Surrey proposal to allow 24-7 road construction rejected by council
Next story
Arrests made in death of B.C. professor Ramazan Gencay in Colombia

Just Posted

Shot Transit cop thanks God his injuries not worse

‘So many reasons to be grateful,’ Constable Josh Harms said Monday

Man, 19, arrested for alleged indecent act near Surrey high school

Arrest in connection with a Jan. 10 alleged indecent act near Sullivan Heights School

City of Surrey proposal to allow 24-7 road construction rejected by council

Council votes against amending noise bylaw to allow overnight projects

North Delta teen crooner to sing at gospel competion

Fifteen-year-old Nick Kluftinger ranks Sinatra and Nat King Cole among his favourite performers

Fitness instructors, trainers in Surrey join union representing city workers

CUPE 402 gains 206 new members following Jan. 25 vote

Patriots outlast Rams 13-3 to win Super Bowl

Brady, Belichick win sixth NFL title together

B.C. dirt bikers unite to replace young boy’s stolen bike

GoFundMe for Lower Mainland child’s stolen bike almost at goal in just 72 hours

Gang unit seizes weapons, cash during road checks following Kamloops homicides

Police seized $40,000 and small amounts of cocaine, fentanyl, crystal meth

B.C. Legislature fountain freezes solid during cold snap

Cold snap freezes B.C. Legislature fountain

New contract to double speed of snow removal on Coquihalla highway

Snow must be cleared within 24 hours, not 48 hours

Province putting B.C. Place naming rights back on market

Deal with Telus mysteriously died under B.C. Liberal government

Langley man commits crime to get into warm jail cell

With Langley’s shelter at capacity, the homeless are seeking anywhere to get out of the cold.

B.C. tourism companies wait for effect of later Family Day weekend

NDP moved holiday to third Monday in February to match other provinces

Arrests made in death of B.C. professor Ramazan Gencay in Colombia

Ramazan (Ramo) Gencay had been in the country for seminars

Most Read