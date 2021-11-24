First homes of Surrey’s new Flamingo block sell quickly in future ‘15-minute city’

‘The public believes in the revitalization of Surrey’s historic Whalley district,’ developer says

Sketch of the new Flamingo development in Surrey, at King George Boulevard and 108 Avenue. (Submitted image)

Surrey’s new-look Flamingo block is popular with homebuyers, judging by the first weekend of sales.

The Whalley-area development’s first tower sold 365 homes in a $200-million-plus sales period over two days, Nov. 20-21, according to Tien Sher Developments.

“The public believes in the revitalization of Surrey’s historic Whalley district,” developer Charan Sethi said of the property, located at King George Boulevard and 108 Avenue.

The Flamingo’s 35-storey first tower will include 375 homes, ranging from 325 to 1,782 square feet in size.

The three towers are marketed as “a destination that will become a thriving hub with diverse retail, handy services, great restaurants and lots of amenity space.”

“Welcome to the first 15-minute city in Canada,” says a sales pitch on flamingoliving.ca.

“The podium that the tower sits on will have 19,000 sq. ft. retail space to provide residents their daily needs (hence 15-minute City) – everything within 15-minutes of their home,” the company says.

• RELATED STORY/VIDEO: Surrey’s former Flamingo Hotel goes out with a bang.

In June 2019, the old Flamingo Hotel went out with a bang. Hundreds of people attended a “demolition event party” before the site of the former hotel is redeveloped into multiple residential towers.

With a “ceremonial hit” of the excavator with the help of Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum, the crowd was treated to a pyrotechnics show.

The Flamingo Hotel opened in July 1955 as a motor hotel with 20 rooms, cost $275,000 to build, and featured a drive-through leading to ample parking out back.

In 2019, Sethi said the entire Flamingo Block project destined to replace the building will one day include homes for more than 4,000 people.

• READ MORE, from 2017: Surrey council approves ‘iconic’ project that aims to revitalize Whalley.



tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com

