Firefighters use Jaws of Life in Surrey crash

Emergency crews on scene of a crash in the 16100-block of 96th Avenue Friday afternoon (March 27). (Photos: Shane MacKichan)

Surrey RCMP is investigating a crash that has left at least one person with “serious injuries.”

Surrey Fire Service had to use the Jaws of Life, and other rescue tools, to free two people from the crash Friday afternoon (March 27), according to a Black Press Media freelancer on scene.

The freelancer said two vehicles had “major damage,” and both drivers were trapped.

The crash happened in the 16100-block of 96th Avenue around 4:20 p.m.

Police said the investigation is in its early stages. Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-TIPS or solvecrime.ca.

Investigators are also looking for dash-cam video, Surrey RCMP said.

The Now-Leader has contacted Surrey RCMP and Surrey Fire Service for more information.

More to come..

READ ALSO: One dead after fire at Surrey home, March 27, 2020



lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

firefightersSurreysurrey rcmp