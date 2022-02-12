Surrey firefighters had to use the Jaws of Life at a crash in South Surrey, near 190 Street and 36 Avenue, in the early hours of Saturday morning (Feb. 12, 2022). (Photo: Curtis Kreklau)

Firefighters use Jaws of Life in South Surrey crash

Collision happened at 190 Street and 36 Avenue

Surrey firefighters had to use the Jaws of Life to remove the driver from what appeared to be a single-vehicle crash in the early hours of Saturday (Feb. 12).

A Black Press Media freelancer on the scene said emergency crews responded to the serious crash near 190 Street and 36 Avenue in the Campbell Heights Industrial Park around 12:30 a.m.

He said crews arrived to find a sedan had gone sideways into a lamp standard and firefighters used the Jaws of Life to remove the passenger side doors of the vehicle in order to remove the driver “who was reportedly unconscious.”

The driver was taken to hospital.

The freelancer added there was “extremely dense fog in the area at the time.”


