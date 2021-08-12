(BC Wildfire Service)

Firefighters double their efforts to battle massive wildfire along Coquihalla Highway

July Mountain blaze has burned more than 6,500 hectares

Nearly 60 firefighters are on the ground, battling the July Mountain wildfire north of Hope along the Coquihalla Highway.

According to the latest from the B.C. Wildfire Service (BCWS), the wildfire has burned an estimated 6,567 hectares about 45 kilometres southwest of Merritt. It crossed Highway 5 on Aug. 6 and helicopters have responded to the new activity.

Recent rainfall has curbed some wildfire activity, which firefighters were quick to take advantage of. 98 properties in Electoral Area N of the Thompson-Nicola Regional District (the Kane Valley area) have been ordered to evacuate while 46 others are on evacuation alert.

Three helicopters and four heavy equipment units are also being used on the fire.

– With files from Ashley Wadhwani

