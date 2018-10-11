Firefighters cut off car roof to rescue driver after Highway 17 crash

Car landed off of highway after single-vehicle rollover crash, according to freelancer at scene

Firefighters work to rescue a driver after a crash on Highway 17 shortly after midnight in the early morning hours of Thursday, Oct. 11. (Photos: Shane Mackichan)

Firefighters came to the rescue of a trapped driver involved in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 17 early Thursday morning, having to use the Jaws of Life and cut off the roof of the car.

A Black Press freelancer at the scene said it was a rollover crash, and that the car landed off of the highway.

According to the freelancer, it happened just after midnight heading westbound on the highway at roughly 138th Street.

The driver was reportedly taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The crash led to the westbound lanes on Highway 17 being blocked for more than three hours.

The Now-Leader has asked Surrey RCMP for more details about the incident.

More to come…

