A fire broke out in a two-storey building on the 10700-block of King George Boulevard Friday night (Oct. 8, 2021). (Photo: Shane MacKichan)

Whalley

Fire rips through commercial, residential building in Surrey

Two-storey building in the 10700-block of King George Boulevard heavily damaged

A fire ripped through a two-storey building on King George Boulevard in Whalley Friday night (Oct. 8).

Battalion chief Ron Ritchie said when crews arrived in the 10700-block of King George Boulevard there was smoke and flames showing from the second floor of the building. The call came in around 8 p.m. and 22 firefighters responded to the second-alarm fire.

A Black Press Media freelancer on scene said the building had apartments above and a cellphone/computer store below.

Ritchie said all occupants got out of the apartment and there were no injuries reported.

There is “major damage” to the upper suites, Ritchie noted, but no damage to any adjacent buildings.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.


