Fire in South Surrey Tuesday evening

Firefighters battled a blaze in South Surrey yesterday, in what appeared to be a forested area.
It happened around 6:30 p.m. near King George Boulevard and 27B Avenue.
A witness at the scene told the Now-Leader he heard “two very loud explosion sounds” as the fire trucks arrived.
Firefighters put out a blaze near 27th Avenue and King George Boulevard last night. #surreybc #southsurrey pic.twitter.com/S5iKicBXVp
— Amy Marie Reid (@amyreid87) May 23, 2018
Fire crews extinguished the fire upon arrival.
More to come.