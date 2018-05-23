A fire in South Surrey around 6:30 p.m. near 27B Avenue and King George Boulevard. (Photo: Dal Hothi)

Fire in South Surrey Tuesday evening

It happened near King George Boulevard and 27B Avenue

Firefighters battled a blaze in South Surrey yesterday, in what appeared to be a forested area.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. near King George Boulevard and 27B Avenue.

A witness at the scene told the Now-Leader he heard “two very loud explosion sounds” as the fire trucks arrived.

Fire crews extinguished the fire upon arrival.

More to come.

