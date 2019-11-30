Fire guts Surrey house

It happened in the 18900-block of 69A Avenue

A fire gutted a Clayton home in the 18900-block of 69A Avenue Friday night (Nov. 29). (Photo: Curtis Kreklau)

A fire ripped through a home in Clayton Friday night (Nov. 29).

Firefighters responded to the fire at a two-storey home in the 18900-block of 69A Avenue just after 11 p.m., according to a Black Press Media freelancer on scene

The freelancer said the occupants of the home and the basement suite “escaped with nothing, but firefighters were able to recover and bring out purses, wallets, phones and laptops to them.”

The Now-Leader has contacted Surrey Fire Service for more information.

More to come.



lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com

