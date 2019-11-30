A fire gutted a Clayton home in the 18900-block of 69A Avenue Friday night (Nov. 29). (Photo: Curtis Kreklau)

Clayton

Fire guts Surrey house

It happened in the 18900-block of 69A Avenue

A fire ripped through a home in Clayton Friday night (Nov. 29).

Firefighters responded to the fire at a two-storey home in the 18900-block of 69A Avenue just after 11 p.m., according to a Black Press Media freelancer on scene

The freelancer said the occupants of the home and the basement suite “escaped with nothing, but firefighters were able to recover and bring out purses, wallets, phones and laptops to them.”

The Now-Leader has contacted Surrey Fire Service for more information.

More to come.


lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

Previous story
Chilliwack scientist shocked to hear climate change denial from some school trustees
Next story
Scheer cautions against internal fighting in speech in Conservative heartland

Just Posted

Fire guts Surrey house

It happened in the 18900-block of 69A Avenue

Surrey council to consider plan to replace 154 Whalley apartments with 1,126

In June, seniors in the buildings said they felt ‘left in the cold’ as plans for redevelopment materialized

UFC Hall of Famer Royce Gracie stops in Surrey for jiu-jitsu seminar

Two-day event taught self-defense techniques

UPDATE: Missing senior, last seen in South Surrey, located

Robert Pontin, 77, is safe, say police

Official Christmas tree lighting this Sunday at North Delta Rec Centre

Event to feature face painting, crafts, entertainment, marshmallow roasting, free food and hot cacao

‘We move on:’ Flames head coach Bill Peters resigns after racial slur allegations

Exit comes after former NHL-er Akim Aliu tweeted that he been the target of a racial slur

Scheer cautions against internal fighting in speech in Conservative heartland

Scheer’s speech Alberta received a warm, but by no means raucous, reception

Chilliwack scientist shocked to hear climate change denial from some school trustees

‘Shouldn’t they be looking after the best interests of the children?’ – Carin Bondar

B.C. Conservative MP Ed Fast declines critic role, cites Scheer’s leadership

Longtime local MP said Conservative leader was entitled to team that ‘fully supports his leadership’

Three of five cats freeze to death after being left in wire crate in South Okanagan

The BC SPCA is reminding pet owners to keep their animals safe inside this winter

BC Silver Alert co-founder calls 2019 a tragic year for seniors with dementia

Chilliwack hit especially hard with two older people found deceased since August

B.C. family wins bid to add sperm donor’s name to children’s birth certificate

A close friend and sperm donor to a Vancouver couple was supposed to be one of three parents on documents

Charges laid in 1993 killing of young Vancouver woman

Vicki Black was killed in March 1993 when she was 23 years old

Penticton residents, businesses embrace ‘naughty’ Santa

Gary Haupt lost his contract with Cherry Lane, but you can still find him at other holiday events

Most Read