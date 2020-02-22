Fiery collision involving truck closes Highway 1 at Three Valley Gap

Highway 1 has been closed in both directions near Three Valley Gap, southwest of Revelstoke, following a major vehicle incident.
Drive BC reports emergency crews are on scene and an assessment in progress but there is no detour available. With no estimated time for provided for the highway to reopen, drivers should expect major delays and congestion.
Prayers needed pic.twitter.com/vfbVPFXPJq
— Kelli Dean (@KelliDe18857476) February 22, 2020
Black Press Media has put calls out to the RCMP for further details.
More to come.
@CameronJHT
Cameron.thomson@saobserver.net
