The Mounties Clandestine Laboratory Team was on the scene in South Surrey Thursday (March 2, 2023). (Tricia Weel photo)

The Mounties Clandestine Laboratory Team was on the scene in South Surrey Thursday (March 2, 2023). (Tricia Weel photo)

Federal drug unit targets South Surrey home in bust spanning Lower Mainland

Police have been on the scene near 134 Street and 26 Avenue since March 1

The Mounties’ Federal Clandestine Laboratory Team is targeting a home in a quiet South Surrey neighbourhood this morning (March 2), as part of a series of search warrants being executed across the Lower Mainland.

Cpl. Arash Seyed of the Federal Serious and Organized Crime (FSOC) unit told Peace Arch News the search was underway by the unit’s major projects team, in an effort that began on Wednesday (March 1).

They are “looking into seizure possibly of fentanyl and fentanyl precursors,” Seyed said.

Police have 134 Street blocked between 26 and 28 Avenues.

According to a news tip sent to Black Press Media Wednesday evening, “Surrey busted down doors to arrest one white male … and raided a drug lab” near 134 Street and 26 Avenue.

“Started this morning 9 a.m. and police presence with signs of federal lab still underway. Such a quiet, peaceful neighbourhood. Family inside the house who always kept to themselves with a ton of cars parked everywhere.”

Seyed could not confirm an arrest, citing the ongoing work, but said other searches are underway in Delta, North Vancouver and Vancouver.

“These are usually long-term projects, often lasting a couple years,” he said. “This is what we call kind of a takedown day.”

He could also not predict when investigators would finish up at the scene.

“You never know what you’ll find in these places. It could be longer or it could be soon.

“Once we have the details, we’ll come out with a media release,” he added.


tracy.holmes@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

www.peacearchnews.com/newsletters

Drug bustSurrey

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Fraser Valley transit strike action could escalate to full walk-out, says CUPE
Next story
B.C. doctor disciplined for therapy that included hypnosis, psilocybin and MDMA

Just Posted

Harbhajan and Swarn Purba won the $500,000 Extra prize from the Feb. 8 Lotto 6/49 draw. (Photo submitted)
Surrey couple plans to pay off mortgage after winning $500,000

Ronnie Paterson (inset) was a member of the Canadian men’s national hockey team that competed at the 1980 Olympics in Lake Placid, N.Y. The White Rock Whalers owner is a B.C. Hockey Hall of Fame Class of 2023 inductee. (The Canadian Press photo)
White Rock Whalers owner Ronnie Paterson ‘very proud’ to be BCHHF 2023 inductee

TEASER PHOTO
Bone-Breakers, crossbow-ing couple coming to Surrey for circus tour dates in May

TEASER PHOTO ONLY
Memorial race for winner of Fraser Downs’ very first, with horse owned by ‘76 Canucks players