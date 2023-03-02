Federal drug unit targets South Surrey home in bust spanning Lower Mainland

Police have been on the scene near 134 Street and 26 Avenue since March 1

The Mounties Clandestine Laboratory Team was on the scene in South Surrey Thursday (March 2, 2023). (Tricia Weel photo)

The Mounties’ Federal Clandestine Laboratory Team is targeting a home in a quiet South Surrey neighbourhood this morning (March 2), as part of a series of search warrants being executed across the Lower Mainland.

Cpl. Arash Seyed of the Federal Serious and Organized Crime (FSOC) unit told Peace Arch News the search was underway by the unit’s major projects team, in an effort that began on Wednesday (March 1).

They are “looking into seizure possibly of fentanyl and fentanyl precursors,” Seyed said.

Police have 134 Street blocked between 26 and 28 Avenues.

According to a news tip sent to Black Press Media Wednesday evening, “Surrey busted down doors to arrest one white male … and raided a drug lab” near 134 Street and 26 Avenue.

“Started this morning 9 a.m. and police presence with signs of federal lab still underway. Such a quiet, peaceful neighbourhood. Family inside the house who always kept to themselves with a ton of cars parked everywhere.”

Seyed could not confirm an arrest, citing the ongoing work, but said other searches are underway in Delta, North Vancouver and Vancouver.

“These are usually long-term projects, often lasting a couple years,” he said. “This is what we call kind of a takedown day.”

He could also not predict when investigators would finish up at the scene.

“You never know what you’ll find in these places. It could be longer or it could be soon.

“Once we have the details, we’ll come out with a media release,” he added.

tracy.holmes@peacearchnews.com

www.peacearchnews.com/newsletters

Drug bustSurrey