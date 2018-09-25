Emergency crews were called to the scene of a motor vehicle incident north of Williams Lake involving three vehicles Monday afternoon. Traffic was detoured while the highway was closed for several hours. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

Father, 9-year-old son killed in crash along B.C. highway

RCMP say family of five was hit head-on by a pickup truck north of Williams Lake

A nine-year-old boy and his father have died in a three-vehicle crash north of Williams Lake.

A Toyota SUV carrying a family of five was hit head-on by pickup truck that had crossed the centre line of Highway 97 near Mountain House Road on Monday afternoon around 3 p.m.

The truck, with a male driver, also sideswiped a second pickup truck before coming to rest beside that vehicle.

“The driver of the Toyota and a nine-year-old child sitting in the back seat died as a result of this collision,” said RCMP Const. Mike Halskov.

”The other three occupants of the Toyota – an adult and two children – were taken to hospital with what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries.”

The lone driver of the side-swiped pickup suffered minor injuries, he added, while the driver of the truck that crossed the centre line was pried from his truck and rushed to hospital.

Halskov said the family was from northern B.C.

“At this early stage in the investigation, impairment does not appear to be a factor in this collision.”

Highway 97 was closed in both directions from Monday evening to the next morning.

