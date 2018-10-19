UPDATE: Murder victim was brother of slain gang leader

Mandeep Grewal gunned down Thursday in Abbotsford, brother Gavin killed in North Van in 2017

Emergency crews were called out Thursday night to the CIBC bank at South Fraser Way and Clearbrook Road in Abbotsford for a fatal shooting. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)

The man murdered last night in Abbotsford is the brother of a gang leader who was killed in North Vancouver in December.

Mandeep Grewal, in his early 30s, was gunned down at the CIBC bank at Clearbrook Road and South Fraser Way at about 6:45 p.m. Thursday. He was dead by the time police arrived.

Mandeep is the brother of Gavinder (Gavin) Grewal, 30, who was also the victim of a targeted hit. He was found dead Dec. 21, 2017 in an apartment in the 1500 block of Fern Street in North Vancouver.

Earlier today, Cpl. Frank Jang of the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said police were not releasing the name of the victim of Thursday night’s shooting “as it will not further the investigation at this time.”

But his identity has been circulated on social media and confirmed by Black Press.

“This was a brazen shooting in a public area. We are fortunate that no one else was harmed,” Jang said.

“We believe our victim was targeted for murder and that this incident is linked to the ongoing gang conflict in the Lower Mainland.”

Gavinder Grewal had strong connections to Abbotsford.

He and two others – Sandeep Sidhu and Jimi Sandhu – were the subject of a public warning from the Abbotsford Police Department (APD) in March 2015.

At that time, the APD warned that the men were part of an ongoing gang battle – at that time, called the Townline Hill conflict – and were immersed in a “criminal lifestyle that includes violence, drugs and weapons.”

Police warned that the trio posed a risk of “significant harm to the safety of the community and anyone who may associate with them.”

Gavinder was identified by former police chief Bob Rich, in an interview with the Abbotsford News in September 2015, as the leader of one of two gangs battling for drug territory in Abbotsford. Sidhu and Sandhu were identified by Rich as the leaders of the other gang.

His brother, Mandeep Grewal, does not have a criminal history, according to the provincial court database.

Jang said police are now looking for information related to a grey Infiniti sedan that was found burning in Langley about 15 minutes after Mandeep’s shooting.

He said the vehicle was discovered in the 6600 block of 238 Street in Langley at about 7 p.m. Thursday and is believed to be linked to the killing.

Jang said a dark-coloured vehicle was also seen speeding away from the area of the shooting.

He said investigators are seeking dashcam video from drivers who were in the area of the bank before and after the shooting, as well as from those who were in the area of the burning car.

Anyone with information is asked to call the IHIT information line at 1-877-551-4448, email ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.