A residence in the 3500 block of Latimer Street in Abbotsford was behind police tape on Tuesday morning (March 22) after a fatal shooting inside the home on Monday night. (Vikki Hopes/Abbotsford News)

Fatal shooting in Abbotsford home

Homicide team investigating after 41-year-old man killed

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) is in Abbotsford following the fatal shooting of a 41-year-old man on Monday night (March 21).

The incident took place at about 9:50 p.m. at a residence in the 3500 block of Latimer Street, a residential area near Robert Bateman Secondary School and McKee Park.

An Abbotsford Police press release said that, when first responders arrived on scene, lifesaving medical intervention was performed on the victim, but he succumbed to his injuries.

The investigation is in its early stages, and no suspects have been identified or arrested. Police say there is “no information to suggest the public is at risk.”

The case is now being transitioned to IHIT by the Abbotsford Police major crime unit.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident, or with dashcam or CCTV footage from the area, to call the IHIT infoline at 1-877-551-4448.

More to come…

