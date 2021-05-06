Fatal Guildford shooting of woman leads to murder charge for man, 24

Surrey RCMP officers on scene at a shooting in the 9700-block of 161A Street Tuesday, May 4, 2021.(Photo: Shane MacKichan)

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has announced second-degree murder charges in connection to Tuesday nights’s fatal shooting in the Guildford area of Surrey.

Ali Khudhair has been charged in connection with the death of Keryane Arsenault, IHIT says.

On May 4 at around 9 p.m., police responded to reports of gunshots at a residence in the 9700-block of 161A Street. There they found 20-year-old Arsenault with gunshot wounds; she later died in hospital.

Khudhair, 24, was arrested soon after police arrived at the scene.

On Wednesday, Khudair was charged with second-degree murder in connection with Arsenault’s death, IHIT announced Thursday (May 6).

If anyone has information about this investigation, they’re asked to call the IHIT information line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or email ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca. Should you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

“No further details will be released as the matter is now before the court,” IHIT says.



tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter