RCMP is currently on the scene of a fatal collision between a vehicle and a motorcycle in Aldergrove

Langley RCMP is currently on the scene of a fatal collision between a vehicle and a motorcycle in Aldergrove.

The collision was reported at approximately 7:30 this morning and details are limited at this time.

264th Street is closed between 64 and 84 Avenues. Motorists are asked to consider using other commuting routes.

More details will be provided as they become available.