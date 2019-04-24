Fatal accident near Manning Park closes Highway 3

No alternative routes available

A fatal accident has closed Highway 3 near Manning Park.

RCMP have reported there was a collision between a car and a van, near Sunday Summit, and one person is dead.

The highway is closed and there are no alternative routes.

South Okanagan Traffic Services South East District Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service, and the BC Coroners’ Service, are currently investigating the collision.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation and nothing has been ruled out, according to an RCMP press release.

To report a typo, email:
publisher@similkameenspotlight.com.


andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Wilson-Raybould: Feds want to just ‘manage the problem’ of Indigenous Peoples
Next story
B.C. youth coach banned amid sexual harassment, bullying scandal: Water Polo Canada

Just Posted

Sisters, sexual abuse and one Surrey family’s bond in new movie ‘Because We Are Girls’

Cloverdale’s Jeeti Pooni led effort to create the documentary, set to debut at festivals

Drowning victim fondly remembered

Immigration consultant Jay Atienza Razon, who worked out of Newton, drowned in a kayaking accident March 29

Khan Michael Bourne, of Sechelt, shot dead in Surrey

Police say Bourne was found laying on the ground, with gunshot wounds

VIDEO: Surrey stabbing leaves man with ‘potentially life altering injuries’

Police believe an altercation between two people led to the incident, in the 13700-block of 97A Ave.

Semiahmoo Totems past and present celebrate basketball success

Reigning provincial senior girls hoops champs meet members of school’s 1953 championship team

VIDEO: Humpback whale spotted near White Rock Pier

Photos and video show animal diving in Semiahmoo Bay

Fatal accident near Manning Park closes Highway 3

No alternative routes available

B.C. youth coach banned amid sexual harassment, bullying scandal: Water Polo Canada

Justin Mitchell can’t take part in Water Polo Canada events or clubs

Wilson-Raybould: Feds want to just ‘manage the problem’ of Indigenous Peoples

Former federal justice minister speaks at First Nations Justice Council meeting in B.C.

VIDEO: Driver in bizarre hit-and-run at B.C. car dealership turns herself in

Police believe alcohol was a factor in incident causing estimated $15,000 in damages

Female real estate agents warned of suspicious man in Metro Vancouver

The man requests to see homes alone with the female agent, police say

Can you put your phone down for Mother’s Day?

#DiningMode campaign encourages people to leave the phone alone while eating

Horgan heckled as gas prices sit at record high, could go up more

Premier John Horgan blames refiners, not taxes

SPCA investigating after newborn kittens found in Vancouver dumpster

The kittens were found suffering from hypothermia and dehydration

Most Read