The Canadians in the crowd at the 4-man bobsleigh ceremonies at the BMW IBSF World Cup jumped into action when the broken sound system couldn’t play the national anthem on Saturday. The Canadian team headed by Summerland-native Justin Kripps took gold in the event on Dec. 14. (Photo from Twitter)

Fans sing Canadian anthem after sound system breaks at BMW IBSF World Cup

The Canadians in attendance made sure their team and flag were honoured on the podium

A broken sound system at the International Bobsleigh & Skeleton Federation (IBSF) World Cup ceremony in Lake Placid this weekend made for a touching moment for a Canadian team and their fans.

Summerland-native Justin Kripps heads up the Canadian 4-man bobsleigh team, alongside Ryan Sommer, Cameron Stones and Benjamin Coakwell, who won the gold medal for the event on Saturday.

But as the team was set to take take the podium on Dec. 14 and receive their medals, the broken sound system was unable to play the Canadian national anthem.

This is when the Canadians in the crowd lept into action, coming to the front to sing aloud the anthem as the country’s flag was raised.

Sports writer Ken Childs captured the heart warming moment on video and posted it to his Twitter where it has since been viewed over 2,500 times.

The event runs until Dec. 15 in New York, U.S.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Jordyn Thomson | Reporter
JordynThomson 
Send Jordyn Thomson an email.
Like the Western News on Facebook.
Follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: Fire destroys Big White Ski Resort chalet

Just Posted

Surrey councillor wants the policing transition process to ‘immediately stop’

Brenda Locke to make motion at Dec. 16 meeting to reconsider current plan

The ‘Upside Down’ is coming to Surrey with ‘One Man Stranger Things’ parody

Charles Ross one-man act based on first two seasons of hit Netflix show

City of Surrey says pension benefits ‘guaranteed’ for police recruits

A National Police Federation representative says it may not be enough incentive

Surrey-area teens will have a ball at Christmas, thanks to collection effort

Realty company’s Bring on the Balls campaign now in its third year

South Surrey mom adds festive touch to late son’s Spirit Garden tree

Christmas twinkle adds ‘a little bit of joy at a difficult time’

VIDEO: Success of wildlife corridors in Banff National Park has advocates wanting more

Demand for more highway protection escalated after seven elk were killed by a semi-trailer near Canmore

VIDEO: Fire destroys Big White Ski Resort chalet

Social media eulogies peg the property, nicknamed “The Pharamacy,” as both loved and hated

Prince George RCMP use bait packages to catch porch pirates over the holidays

First-in-Canada program with Amazon looks to combat parcel theft

Man pleads guilty to second-degree murder in 2017 Stanley Park stabbing

Lubomir Kunik was found by a man out walking his dog on the beach late on Feb. 1, 2017

Vancouver homeless camp brings community, safety, home, says resident

Encampment in the city’s Downtown Eastside is one of many that have sprung up in B.C.

Nanaimo mechanical engineer creates thief tracking program

Nanaimo Thief Tracking lets users plot and share information about thefts online

Canada Post carrier seriously injured after dog attack in Greater Victoria

The employee was bitten on the hand and arm

Mayor wants B.C. to institutionalize severely mental ill people who are homeless

Those suffering from mental health conditions, such as schizophrenia, need specialized care, mayor says

Five things of note from Trudeau’s mandate letters to his ministers

Some marching orders come from the Liberal Party’s campaign, while others are new additions

Most Read