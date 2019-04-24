Fans of Bernie Sanders to gather in Surrey in support of his presidential bid

Members of Our Revolution Vancouver group plan event at City Centre Library

Bernie Sanders in a photo posted to One Revolution Vancouver’s Facebook page.

Fans of American politician Bernie Sanders will gather in Surrey for an “election kickoff” event.

In support of the Democrat’s second U.S. presidential bid, Our Revolution Vancouver members will meet Saturday (April 27) at the City Centre Library starting at 4 p.m., in room 402 at 10350 University Dr., Surrey.

The organization is described as “a grassroots organization of progressive US citizens living in British Columbia’s lower mainland in Canada,” in a post on the ourrevolutionvancouver.com website.

“We’re working to help ensure US Senator Bernie Sanders becomes the 46th President of the United States. And it’s all hands on deck!”

A similar Sanders-backing event will be held Saturday at “the founding home of BC For Bernie,” Cedar Cottage Neighborhood Pub in Vancouver, from 2 to 4 p.m.

“We began as BC For Bernie, and Our Revolution Canada,” the website notes. “We proudly join thousands of Our Revolution chapters and millions of volunteers at berniesanders.com.”

A senator from Vermont, Sanders announced in February that he’s running for president in 2020.

“Our campaign is not only about defeating Donald Trump,” the 77-year-old democratic socialist said in an email to supporters. “Our campaign is about transforming our country and creating a government based on the principles of economic, social, racial and environmental justice.”

In 2016, Sanders lost the Democratic nomination to Hillary Clinton, who later lost the election to Trump, the Republican candidate.