Kellen McElwee went missing 10 years ago. (Photo: Police handout)

VIDEO: Family asks for help finding remains of Surrey man missing for 10 years

Police suspect foul play in Kellen McElwee’s disappearance a decade ago

The family of a Surrey man who went missing 10 years ago hopes the public can help “find his remains.”

Police suspect foul play in Kellen McElwee’s disappearance on March 19, 2008 and it’s being considered a murder.

Kellen, who grew up in Surrey and has no criminal record, went missing after having dinner with friends at the Keg in Langley.

McElwee didn’t show up the next day at the Rogers call centre where he worked as a trainer. Several days later McElwee’s bronze 2006 Honda Civic was found abandoned on a residential street in Burnaby, a few blocks from his apartment where he lived alone.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team and McElwee’s family ask anyone with information to come forward.

See more: Langley parents want to bring their son’s body home

Letter from the family of Kellen McElwee:

We remember Kellen’s childhood as being normal. He was involved in hockey at a young age as well as baseball. As a family, we moved from one event to another. He was a good student all through school and excelled in mathematics. He had the widest smile and the kindest heart. He was very unassuming but he had his own opinions and stood up for his beliefs. Kellen was a driven and passionate young man when he was faced with a challenge or a friend needed help. He was just beginning a new chapter of his life teaching marketing skills and loved the interaction and the challenge his students presented.

Kellen did not have a criminal record. We never thought he would disappear off the face of the world without a goodbye. He did not act stressed or fearful for his life. Kellen had many friends from different times in his life and never seemed to have any difficulties interacting with any of them.

The last ten years have not been easy for our family. Kellen would now have been 35 years old. He might have married and he might have had children who we will never get to meet. We would like to bring Kellen home.

At this time, we would like to ask for anyone who may have information about Kellen’s death to please contact IHIT. Perhaps over the years you have heard rumours or stories about what happened to Kellen. Perhaps you saw something on Facebook or another social media site about what happened to Kellen, but you thought the police must know about that so you never said anything. We would be eternally grateful if you are able to provide the police with any information. Please bear in mind no information is irrelevant and you may remain anonymous. We are making this appeal particularly to those who knew Kellen and may have valuable information that can help the police solve his murder and find his remains. Kellen’s presence will always remain with family and friends. We hope this public plea will help bring Kellen and our family the justice he deserves.

Anyone with information is asked to call the IHIT tip line at 1-877-551-4448 or if you wish to remain anonymous call Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.


