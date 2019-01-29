False 911 call was cause of major police incident in Surrey, police say

Eleven people were detained in Newton but RCMP say they are now investigating person who made call

Police in Surrey say a false 911 call was the reason for a major police incident in Newton this morning.

Surrey RCMP Cpl. Elenore Sturko told the Now-Leader that someone called 911 about a home in the area of 128th Street and 64th Avenue Tuesday morning.

Sturko said RCMP responded and took 11 people into custody as they investigated but have since determined it to be a false call.

All 11 people were released.

She said it’s “relatively rare” that a false call is made to 911 and that it is “very serious” as it puts a huge strain on police resources.

Sturko said police are now investigating who made the call and why, adding that charges are a possibility.

Under Section 140 (1) of the Criminal Code of Canada, public mischief involves falsely reporting crimes to the police resulting in unnecessary investigations, wasted public resources, and sometimes criminal charges being laid against innocent third parties.

Under the Criminal Code, the maximum sentence for an indictable offence is five years in jail and restitution may also be sought to cover the cost of the offence to taxpayers.



beau.simpson@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow us on Twitter