A passerby tends to a jogger who was hit by a falling branch Thursday afternoon in South Surrey. (Contributed photo)

Falling limb hits South Surrey jogger

25-year-old suffers ‘not extensive’ injuries in ‘bizarre’ incident

City of Surrey officials have been given a heads-up about a possible dangerous tree, after a jogger was struck by a falling limb Thursday afternoon in South Surrey.

Cpl. Joanie Sidhu said officers were alerted to the “bizarre” incident shortly after 1 p.m. May 7. It occurred on 20 Avenue, near 142 Street.

Fortunately, “they found that the man did not have life-threatening injuries,” Sidhu said. The 25-year-old was transported to hospital out of an abundance of caution, she added.

One witness told Peace Arch News the runner was conscious and talking to a passerby when he happened across the scene.

Ralph Sketchley said the incident makes him wonder if Surrey will assess trees in the area. The branch that hit the jogger fell from a “dead-for-years” tree, he noted.

Last November, city staff removed eight dead trees from a stretch of Croydon Drive in South Surrey, after being alerted to one that fell on a woman’s SUV.

READ MORE: City of Surrey to remove eight dead trees along stretch of road where SUV was hit

City officials were not immediately available to comment on the latest incident.


