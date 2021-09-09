Facebook Marketplace ad leads Delta police to recover stolen e-bike

The e-bike was recovered during a sting operation and the suspect arrested for outstanding warrants

A Delta resident has been reunited with their stolen e-bike after alerting police to someone selling it on Facebook.

According to a DPD press release, the resident reached out to Delta police after seeing what they believed to be their e-bike listed for sale on Facebook Marketplace. The e-bike had been stolen during a break-and-enter earlier this summer.

The resident knew their bike well and was able to identify several specific characteristics of the bike, which they passed along to police.

“Our Patrol Support Team, in conjunction with front-line patrol officers, acted quickly on the information,” Acting Staff Sgt. Jason Boyce, who oversees the DPD’s Patrol Support Team, said in a press release. “Police were able to set up a sting operation and met up with the seller.”

At the same time as they recovered the bike, officers confirmed the suspect’s identity and were able to execute two outstanding warrants — one for breach of probation, and another regarding unlawfully possessing identification of another person.

Police say the suspect is considered to be a prolific property crime offender.

“What was key in this case was that the rightful bike owner had significant information to help police correctly identify the bike,” Boyce explained. “We recommend that bike owners register their bike through Garage 529, photograph their bike and record any identifying information about the bike, such as serial numbers, etc.”

