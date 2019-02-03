White Rock and Surrey extreme-weather shelters will be open tonight. White Rock’s shelter is located at Star of the Sea Hall (15262 Pacific Ave.). (File photo)

Extreme-weather shelters open throughout Surrey, White Rock

City of Surrey issues extreme-weather alert

In response to temperatures dropping below -5C, the City of Surrey has issued an extreme-weather alert for Surrey and White Rock.

Temperatures are expected to drop below -6C this evening, with a 60 per cent change of flurries early in the night, according to Environment Canada.

Approximately 2 cm of snow is expected to fall.

Extreme-weather shelters in Surrey and White Rock will be open this evening, the addresses include 10635 King George Blvd., 13639 108 Ave., 15262 Pacific Ave., 10453 Whalley Blvd., 13686 94A Ave., and 5337 180 St.

For shelter listings, call 211 or visit smap.bchousing.org

Previous story
Cloverdale senior out $40,000 due to problem tenant
Next story
General Motors disputes UNIFOR’s Super Bowl ad

Just Posted

UPDATE: Officers ‘breathe sigh of relief’ after Surrey SkyTrain shooting suspect arrested

Police say Daon Gordon Glasgow was arrested ‘without incident’

Cloverdale senior out $40,000 due to problem tenant

Real-estate agent says landowners should carefully vet their tenants

Extreme-weather shelters open throughout Surrey, White Rock

City of Surrey issues extreme-weather alert

Pedestrian reportedly struck in Delta

One person sent to hospital

Baby, it’s snowing outside: Light dusting covers B.C.’s south coast

It was the first snow of the season for many in the Lower Mainland

General Motors disputes UNIFOR’s Super Bowl ad

GM announced last fall it will close its factory in Oshawa, Ont.

Search for missing Merritt cowboy suspended

Ben Tyner, 32, was last seen the afternoon of Jan. 26, at the Nicola Ranch where he worked

Team Cotter wins men’s provincial curling title

Team Cotter from Kelowna and Vernon wins 2019 B.C. Men’s Curling Championships Final 9-4

Superbowl spikes power consumption pre-game: BC Hydro

BC Hydro finds electricity use spikes in the kitchen before the big game

Emotional support concept can harm legitimate service animals

True service animals are trained and certified

Historica Canada asks Conservatives to pull spoof of ‘Heritage Minute’

Organization says it doesn’t approve of parodies being used for partisan political purposes.

Highway 97 remains closed after rock slide in Okanagan

There is no estimated re-opening time, however alternate routes are available

B.C. centre at forefront of treating mental health and addiction together

Addiction and mental illness often occur together but treating them together is so complex

B.C. VIEWS: NDP government resumes taxing, spending to battle poverty

Legislature scandal, speculation tax distract from NDP agenda

Most Read