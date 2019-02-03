Extreme-weather shelters open throughout Surrey, White Rock

White Rock and Surrey extreme-weather shelters will be open tonight. White Rock’s shelter is located at Star of the Sea Hall (15262 Pacific Ave.). (File photo)

In response to temperatures dropping below -5C, the City of Surrey has issued an extreme-weather alert for Surrey and White Rock.

Temperatures are expected to drop below -6C this evening, with a 60 per cent change of flurries early in the night, according to Environment Canada.

Approximately 2 cm of snow is expected to fall.

Extreme-weather shelters in Surrey and White Rock will be open this evening, the addresses include 10635 King George Blvd., 13639 108 Ave., 15262 Pacific Ave., 10453 Whalley Blvd., 13686 94A Ave., and 5337 180 St.

For shelter listings, call 211 or visit smap.bchousing.org