Extradition proceedings for Brandon Nathan Teixeira are ongoing in California. (File photos)

Extradition proceedings for man charged in 2017 South Surrey killing delayed

Brandon Nathan Teixeira was arrested in California in December

Extradition proceedings for the man charged with the October 2017 killing of Nicholas Khabra in South Surrey have been delayed until next week.

U.S. District Court officials confirmed Wednesday (Feb. 19) that proceedings regarding Brandon Nathan Teixeira – who is in custody in California – are now set for Feb. 27.

Documents in a ‘case status and extradition packet’ obtained by Peace Arch News note an “internal administrative error” at the U.S. Embassy in Ottawa led to missing language in documents that had been submitted in support of the extradition request. The paperwork was certified on Feb. 10.

Teixeira – the subject of an extensive manhunt in the Lower Mainland – was arrested at a home in Oroville, Calif. in December, following an anonymous tip to U.S. authorities.

READ MORE: Fugitive in South Surrey murder arrested in California: IHIT

He is charged with first-degree murder, in connection with Khabra’s shooting death, which occurred Oct. 23, 2017 in the 14300-block of Crescent Road. He is also charged with attempted murder and discharging a firearm with intent to wound or disfigure, in connection with an incident on that same date, on which U.S. court documents note that a woman described as Khabra’s girlfriend was also shot.

READ MORE: Man killed, woman in serious condition following South Surrey double shooting

According to the extradition packet, filed Wednesday (Feb. 19), Teixeira is also wanted to stand trial in Canada on several other charges, including aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and uttering threats – sworn in Surrey in September 2016 – as well as attempted murder and aggravated assault, sworn in Port Coquitlam in December 2019.

READ MORE: Surrey murder suspect captured in California charged in double stabbing in Maple Ridge

READ MORE: Surrey fugitive captured in California was motivated by revenge, $160,000: court documents

U.S. District Court documents obtained in December point to revenge and a $160,000 bounty as a motive for Khabra’s death. They also allege that Teixeira did not act alone in planning the killing, and disclose aliases that the accused is alleged to have used leading up to the shooting – including that of Ryan Provencher, who was one of two South Surrey men found dead near Ashcroft last August.

READ MORE: Bodies of two missing Surrey men found near Ashcroft: RCMP


tholmes@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CourtmurderSurrey

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Police look for man in Halloween mask who robbed Abbotsford medical-marijuana clinic
Next story
Committee that replaced Surrey’s Public Safety Committee seven months ago has never met

Just Posted

Committee that replaced Surrey’s Public Safety Committee seven months ago has never met

Surrey mayor dissolved safety committee in July 2019, replaced it with Interim Police Transition Advisory Committee

OUR VIEW: Bring back Surrey’s Public Safety Committee

It’s surely a concept our mayor can readily get behind, and make happen with haste

Extradition proceedings for man charged in 2017 South Surrey killing delayed

Brandon Nathan Teixeira was arrested in California in December

Surrey job-seekers get help in new ‘Interview Ready, Dress to Profession’ program

Moving Forward and SEVA agencies partner to give clients ‘much needed supports’ for employment

Trial dates confirmed for youth charged with South Surrey mechanic’s stabbing death

Aggravated assault of White Rock senior to be addressed at same time: Crown

Blair says RCMP have met Wet’suwet’en conditions, calls for end to blockades

The Wet’suwet’en’s hereditary chiefs oppose the Coastal GasLink project

Exclusive: Pamela Anderson talks plans for waterfront Ladysmith property after 12-day marriage

Anderson says she can pay her own bills. Peters denies making comments suggesting she can’t

Police look for man in Halloween mask who robbed Abbotsford medical-marijuana clinic

City’s second dispensary to be robbed in one month

Burger King breaks the mould with new advertising campaign

The company is known for irreverent ad campaigns

Maggie and Tim: B.C. residential school survivor turns to faith, forgiveness in mourning son

A young man’s tragic death and his mother’s survival through hardship

PHOTOS: RCMP call on kids to name latest police puppy recruits

This year’s theme is the letter ‘N,’ and 13 German shephards must be named

B.C., federal ministers plead for meeting Wet’suwet’en dissidents

Scott Fraser, Carolyn Bennett standing by to return to Smithers

B.C. mom’s complaint about ‘R word’ in children’s ministry email sparks review

In 2020, the ‘R’ word shouldn’t be used, Sue Robins says

RCMP not at fault for man’s death after release from UBC detachment: police watchdog

Man was found dead under the Lions Gate Bridge

Most Read