‘Everyone went crazy’: $500K richer, Surrey lotto winner high-fives others at store

William Northcott checked his winning ticket where he bought it, on King George Blvd.

A Surrey man is $500,000 richer after matching his numbers in a recent Daily Grand lottery.

William Northcott checked his ticket where he bought it for the Oct. 28 draw, at a Circle K store on King George Highway, creating a lot of excitement there.

“Everyone went crazy,” Northcott recalled in a BCLC news release.

“We were high-fiving and cheering together. I first thought, ‘Wow, this is surreal. This is a lot of money.’”

Northcott matched all five numbers to win one of the bonus draws for $25,000 a year for life. Instead, he selected the $500,000 lump-sum prize.

An avid roller skater, the lotto winner says he plans to take a train ride from Surrey to Toronto, as he prefers that mode of transportation over flying.

Now he also plans to retire earlier, and looks forward to spending more time with his grandson.

So far in 2021, B.C. lottery players redeemed more than $7.6 million in winnings from Daily Grand, a nationwide lottery drawn on Mondays and Thursdays.



tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com

