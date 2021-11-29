A dozen properties in Laidlaw were issued an evacuation order by the Fraser Valley Regional District on Nov. 29, 2021. (FVRD)

Evacuation order issued for 12 properties between Chilliwack and Hope

Evacuation alert upgraded for a dozen properties in the Laidlaw area late Monday

An evacuation alert for a dozen properties in Laidlaw between Chilliwack and Hope was upgraded to an evacuation order after 5 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 29.

The Fraser Valley Regional District (FVRD) issued the alert on Nov. 26 due to potental danger to life and property caused by the heavy rainfall in recent days, which is concerning authorities in terms of stream overflow and flooding.

The properties in question are on Laidlaw Road and McKay Road, specifically: 58430, 53460, 58470, 58480, 58350, and 58510 Laidlaw Rd., and 58428, 58458, 58538, 58431, 58481, and 58491 McKay Rd.

An evacuation alert remains for some other properties on Laidlaw Road, Fancher Road, McKay Road, Dent Road, and Hunter Creek Road.

Last week, Chilliwack-Hope MP Mark Strahl shared video of landslides in the area near Laidlaw after he was given a tour and as crews cleaned up.

That stretch of Highway 1 between Popkum and Hope remains closed.

READ MORE: VIDEO: MP Mark Strahl shares video of damage on Highway 1 outside of Hope

B.C. Floods 2021BC Flood

 

Water seen coming down the mountain above Laidlaw as seen from the north side of the Fraser River on Nov. 29, 2021. (Jessica Peters/ Black Press)

