A woman looks down at her cell phone while walking though downtown Toronto, on Tuesday, June 12, 2018. A House of Commons committee says the federal government needs to tell Canadians if it’s collecting data about their movements, and allow them to opt out of that collection. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

A woman looks down at her cell phone while walking though downtown Toronto, on Tuesday, June 12, 2018. A House of Commons committee says the federal government needs to tell Canadians if it’s collecting data about their movements, and allow them to opt out of that collection. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Ethics committee says government must tell Canadians it’s tracking their movements

Public Health Agency of Canada used data from cell towers to track 33 million mobile devices

A House of Commons committee says the federal government needs to tell Canadians if it’s collecting data about their movements, and allow them to opt out of that collection.

Those are some of the recommendations made by the ethics committee, which started looking into the issue back in January after public outcry about the federal health agency’s secret collection of data from cell providers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Public Health Agency of Canada used data from cell towers to track 33 million mobile devices as a way to assess “population mobility patterns” during pandemic lockdowns, and issued a tender in December to continue tracking location data until May 31, 2023.

The committee said the government should notify people about these programs “in a manner that clearly outlines the nature and purpose of the data collection.”

It’s also calling for changes to privacy laws so that de-identified information and aggregate data are considered personal information, subject to privacy protections.

PHAC has previously said location data from cellphone towers would be stripped of personal identifiers, and that it’s taken advice from privacy and ethics experts, including the privacy commissioner.

RELATED: B.C. privacy law applies to federal political parties, commissioner’s office finds

Federal Politics

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.
Previous story
’Precious’ goat born without hair in Shawnigan Lake sparks community support
Next story
Online fundraisers set up for tenants who lost everything in Abbotsford apartment fire

Just Posted

Customers line up outside Cloverdale’s Elevated Music April 23 on Record Store Day, a worldwide sales day focusing on record stores. Many new records and limited-edition pressings are released exclusively on Record Store Day, making the sales day an eagerly anticipated event. (Photo: Jason Sveinson)
Record Store Day resounding success at Elevated Music

Surrey Coun. and mayoral candidate Brenda Locke and Surrey Mayor and mayoral candidate Doug McCallum. (File photos: Lauren Collins)
OUR VIEW: Surrey’s election soup thickens with new cop report added

Nancy Pagani because the new executive director of the Surrey Food Bank in April, 2022. Pagani is pictured in the food bank’s Newton warehouse. (Photo: Lauren Collins)
‘This is my community’: Surrey Food Bank welcomes new executive director

The rubber base layer that will go under the playing green surface, donated by Tire Stewardship B.C. to the White Rock Lawn Bowling Club in May 2022. (Submitted photo to the Peace Arch News)
White Rock Lawn Bowling Club is making strides for a greener future