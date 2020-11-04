Employees at Surrey, North Delta Superstore locations test positive for COVID-19

Exposure notices sent out between Nov. 1 and 4

The Guildford Superstore has confirmed that an employee has tested positive for COVID-19. (Image: Google Maps)

The Loblaw has been posting their employees’ COVID-19 cases for the public, and two Surrey stores and a Delta store are on the list.

Listed most recently (Nov. 4), an employee at the Real Canadian Superstore in Guildford, located at 14560 104th Ave. tested positive for the virus. The employee last worked Oct. 30.

On Nov. 3, Loblaw said an employee at the Newton Real Canadian Superstore, located at 7550 King George Blvd., tested positive for COVID-19. The employee last worked Oct. 29.

Then on Nov. 1, Loblaw confirmed that an employee at a Delta Real Canadian Superstore, located at 8195 Scott Rd. has tested positive for the virus. The employee last worked Oct. 25.

Fraser Health has been including these potential exposures in their public notices, and Loblaw has taken the notifications on themselves.

“For transparency, we regularly update the sections below with all positive COVID-19 cases in our stores, by province, in the last 15 days. For privacy, we will not release any personal information about our colleagues and employees,” the website states.

